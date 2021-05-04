Connexion
BOLLORE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

04/05/2021 | 12:22
BOLLORE SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 591 499,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 avril 2021 :



Total actions émises

2 947 446 874


Total droits de vote

4 986 288 018


Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

4 970 965 180

Le 4 mai 2021

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 471 591 499,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124

