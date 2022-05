Bollore : Formulaire de vote

(1) GENERAL INFORMATION: This is the sole form pursuant to arcle R. 225-76 du Code de Commerce WHICHEVER OPTION IS USED: The signatory should write his/her exact name and address in capital leers in the space provided e.g. a legal guardian: (Change regarding this informaon have to be nofied to relevant instuon, no change can be made using this proxy form ). If the signatory is a legal enty, the signatory should indicate his/her full name and the capacity in which he is en tled to sign on the legal enty's behalf. If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. a legal guardian), please specify your full name and the capacity in which you are signing the proxy. The form sent for one meeng will be valid for all meengs subsequently convened with the same agenda (art. R. 225-77 alinéa 3 du Code de Commerce). The text of the resoluons is in the noficaon of the meeng which is sent with this proxy ( arcle R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce). Please do not use both "I vote by post" and "I hereby appoint" (arcle R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce). A guide relang to the general meengs processing, including an interpretaon grid of this proxy form, is available on the AFTI website at: www.aſti.asso.fr The French version of this document governs; The English translaon is for convenience only.

(3) PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL MEETING Arcle L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract): This informaon relates in parcular to the event that the proxy or, as the case may be, the person on behalf of whom it acts: "In case of any power of representaon given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of the general meeng shall issue a vote in favor of adopng a draſt resoluons submied or approved by the Board of Directors or the Management Board, as the case may be, and a vote against adopng any other draſt resoluons. Toissue any other vote, the shareholder must appoint a proxy who agrees to vote in the manner indicated by his principal." 1° Controls, within the meaning of arcle L. 233-3, the company whose general meeng has to meet; 2° Is member of the management board, administraon or supervisory board of the company or a person which controls it within the meaning of the arcle L. 233-3; 3° Is employed by the company or a person which controls it within the meaning of arcle L. 233-3; (4) PROXY TO A MENTIONED PERSON (INDIVIDUAL OR LEGAL ENTITY) 4° Is controlled or carries out one of the funcons menoned with the 2° or the 3° in a person or an enty controlled by a person who controls the company, within the meaning of the arcle L. 233-3. Arcle L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract): "I - A shareholder may be represented by another shareholder, by his or her spouse, or by his or her partner who he or she has entered into a civil union with. II - The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case may be, must be wrien and made known to the company. A Conseil d'Etat decree specifies the implementaon of the present paragraph. This informaon is also delivered when a family e exits between the proxy or, as the case may be, the person on behalf of whom it acts, and a natural person placed in one of the situaons enumerated from 1° to 4° above. When during the proxy, one of the events menoned in the preceding subparagraphs occurs, the proxy informs without delay his constuent. Failing by the laer to confirm explicitly the proxy, this one is null and void. III - Before every general meeng, the chairman of the board of directors or the management board, as the case may be, may organise a consultaon with the shareholders menoned in arcle L. 225-102 to enable them to appoint one or more proxies to represent them at the meeng in accordance with the provisions of this Arcle. The terminaon of the proxy is nofied without delay by the proxy to the company. The condions of applicaon of this arcle are determined by a Conseil d'Etat decree." Such a consultaon shall be obligatory where, following the amendment of the memorandum and arcles of associaon pursuant to arcle L. 225-23 or arcle L. 225-71, the ordinary general meeng is required to appoint to the board of directors or the supervisory board, as the case may be, one or more shareholder employees or members of the supervisory board of the company investment funds that holds company's shares. Such a consultaon shall also be obligatory where a special shareholders' meeng is required to take a decision on an amendment to the memorandum and arcles of associaon pursuant to arcle L. 225-23 or arcle L. 225-71. Arcle L. 22-10-41 du Code de commerce: "Any person who proceeds to an acve request of proxy, while proposing directly or indirectly to one or more shareholders, under any form and by any means, to receive proxy to represent them at the general meeng of a company menoned in the first paragraph of the arcle L. 22-10-39, shall release its vong policy. Any clauses that conflict with the provisions of the preceding sub-paragraphs shall be deemed non-existent." It can also release its vong intenons on the draſt resoluons submied to the general meeng. It exercises then, for any proxy received without vong instrucons, a vote in conformity with the released vong intenons. The condions of applicaon of this arcle are determined by a Conseil d'Etat decree." Arcle L. 22-10-39 du Code de commerce: Arcle L. 22-10-42 du Code de commerce: "In addion to the persons menonned in arcle L.225-106 I, a shareholder can also be represented by an individual or legal enty of his or her choice when the shares are admied to trading on a regulated market or on a mullateral trading facility which is subject to the provisions of the paragraph II of the arcle L.433-3 of the Code monétaire et financier as provided by the general regulaon of the Autorité des marchés financiers (French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority), included on a list issued by the AMF subject to the condions provided by its general regulaon, and subject, in this second hypothesis, to being provided for in the company's arcles of associaon. "The commercial court of which the company' s head office falls under can, at the request of the constuent and for a duraon which cannot exceed three years, deprive the proxy of the right to take part in this capacity to any general meeng of the relevant company in the event of non-compliance with mandatory informaon envisaged from the third to seventh paragraphs of arcle L. 22-10-40 or with the provisions of arcle L. 22-10-41. The court can decide the publicaon of this decision at the expenses of the proxy. Any clauses that conflict with the provisions of the preceding sub-paragraphs shall be deemed non-existent." The court can impose the same sancons towards the proxy on request of the company in the event of non-compliance of the provisions of the arcle L. 22-10-41." Arcle L. 22-10-40 du Code de commerce: "When, in the events envisaged by the first paragraph of the arcle L. 22 -10-39, the shareholder is represented by a person other than his or her spouse or his or her partner who he or she has entered into a civil union with, he or she is informed by the proxy of any event enabling him or her to measure the risk that the laer pursue an interest other than his or hers.