Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.    BCEI

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.

(BCEI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 03/02 16:04:50
22.995 USD   +3.58%
2018CARL ICAHN : SandRidge évaluera les offres de rachat, y compris d'Icahn
RE
2017BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 0.008961 pour 1
FA
ETFs positionnés sur BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Pr...-0.17%0.20%Etats UnisActions - Produits de base connexes
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-1.99%0.12%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.63%0.05%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.77%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.84%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Graphique BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 130%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.14.85%463
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.15.09%4 570
PAREX RESOURCES INC.16.32%2 081
BERRY CORPORATION10.33%325
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION19.30%111
SURGE ENERGY INC.10.00%87
