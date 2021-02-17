Connexion
Boohoo group plc    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 17/02 13:28:09
373.388 GBX   +1.05%
Fonds positionnés sur BOOHOO GROUP PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Prospective PNON7.00%67.00%1.14M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur BOOHOO GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...4.50%1.99%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...3.58%1.99%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...3.73%0.48%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.29%0.48%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.12%0.48%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...2.52%0.48%Royaume UniActions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable Europe ...2.37%0.05%-EuropeActions



Graphique BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
boohoo group plc : Graphique analyse technique boohoo group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 454,11 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 369,50 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC7.73%6 417
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.85%98 915
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-0.42%97 808
KERING SA-4.90%85 493
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.03%42 751
HENNES & MAURITZ AB7.73%36 985
