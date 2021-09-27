Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BOOSTHEAT
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALBOO   FR0011814938

BOOSTHEAT

(ALBOO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BOOSTHEAT : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021

27/09/2021 | 17:52
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vénissieux, le 27 septembre 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), acteur industriel français de l'efficacité énergétique, annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.

Ce document est tenu à disposition dans les conditions prévues par la règlementation en vigueur et peut être consulté sur le site Internet de BOOSTHEAT, www.boostheat-group.com, rubrique COMMUNIQUÉS & PUBLICATIONS / Rapports.

Retrouvez toute l'information de BOOSTHEAT sur
www.boostheat-group.com

À PROPOS DE BOOSTHEAT

Constituée en 2011, BOOSTHEAT est un acteur de la filière de l'efficacité énergétique. La Société a pour mission d'accélérer la transition écologique grâce à l'intégration de sa technologie dans des applications fortement consommatrices d'énergie. BOOSTHEAT a conçu et développé un compresseur thermique protégé par 7 familles de brevets permettant d'optimiser significativement la consommation d'énergie pour tendre vers une utilisation raisonnable et pertinente des ressources.

BOOSTHEAT a installé son siège social, son centre de recherche et son site industriel à Vénissieux, en région lyonnaise (bassin historique de l'industrie HVAC*). La Société est labellisée Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) et French Fab. BOOSTHEAT est cotée sur Euronext Growth à Paris, (ISIN : FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, soit chauffage, ventilation et climatisation en français.

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Relations Investisseurs

Tél. : 01 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI

Relations Presse

Tél. : 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina FERRÉ

Tél. : 09 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

Cette publication dispose du service " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey :xZ1xZ8acZ27HxppqZ5ZqZmJnaptqmGfHbJeZmmGda5rKam6Vmm1qmpiWZnBilm1v
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.

Disclaimer

Boostheat SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 15:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOOSTHEAT
23/09BOOSTHEAT : échec du plan stratégique, le titre chute
CF
23/09BOURSE DE PARIS : Il paraît que la Fed a parlé
23/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Capgemini, Trigano, Valneva, GTT, Nicox, GSK, Facebook, Boeing, Ch..
23/09BOOSTHEAT : Résultats semestriels 2021 : une fin de 1er semestre marquée par un recentrage..
AN
23/09RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 : Une fin de 1er semestre marquée par un recentrage sur les fon..
PU
16/09BOOSTHEAT : Document d'information relatif au transfert sur Euronext Growth 16 septembre 2..
PU
16/09BOOSTHEAT : Transfert de la cotation des titres de la societe boostheat sur le marché euro..
AN
16/09BOOSTHEAT : Transfert de la cotation des titres de la societe boostheat sur le marché euro..
PU
03/08BOOSTHEAT : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la société de bourse g..
AN
23/07FINANCEMENTS DILUTIFS : la machine à Penny Stocks
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOOSTHEAT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 12,0 M 14,0 M -
Résultat net 2021 -14,9 M -17,4 M -
Dette nette 2021 21,9 M 25,6 M -
PER 2021 -0,53x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 7,90 M 9,25 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,48x
VE / CA 2022 1,58x
Nbr Employés 45
Flottant 42,4%
Graphique BOOSTHEAT
Durée : Période :
BOOSTHEAT : Graphique analyse technique BOOSTHEAT | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOOSTHEAT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,87 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 534%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Lambert Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chabanon Chief Financial Officer
Luc Reginster Chairman
Yves Cambot-Courrau Director-Technology, Research & Development
Jean-Marc Joffroy Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOOSTHEAT-65.83%9
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.14.07%69 112
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC57.91%52 398
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION40.83%46 092
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC26.23%43 539
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-38.80%33 690