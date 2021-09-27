BOOSTHEAT : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021

Vénissieux, le 27 septembre 2021
BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), acteur industriel français de l'efficacité énergétique, annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.
Ce document est tenu à disposition dans les conditions prévues par la règlementation en vigueur et peut être consulté sur le site Internet de BOOSTHEAT, www.boostheat-group.com, rubrique COMMUNIQUÉS & PUBLICATIONS / Rapports.
À PROPOS DE BOOSTHEAT
Constituée en 2011, BOOSTHEAT est un acteur de la filière de l'efficacité énergétique. La Société a pour mission d'accélérer la transition écologique grâce à l'intégration de sa technologie dans des applications fortement consommatrices d'énergie. BOOSTHEAT a conçu et développé un compresseur thermique protégé par 7 familles de brevets permettant d'optimiser significativement la consommation d'énergie pour tendre vers une utilisation raisonnable et pertinente des ressources.
BOOSTHEAT a installé son siège social, son centre de recherche et son site industriel à Vénissieux, en région lyonnaise (bassin historique de l'industrie HVAC*). La Société est labellisée Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) et French Fab. BOOSTHEAT est cotée sur Euronext Growth à Paris, (ISIN : FR0011814938).
* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, soit chauffage, ventilation et climatisation en français.
I CONTACTS
ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
Relations Investisseurs
Tél. : 01 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr
ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI
Relations Presse
Tél. : 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina FERRÉ
Tél. : 09 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com
