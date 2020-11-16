Connexion
BOOZT AB (PUBL)

(BOOZT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur BOOZT AB (PUBL)
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Prospective PNON26.00%26.00%0.73M EUR





Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 171,67 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 150,00 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOOZT AB (PUBL)181.13%993
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED22.98%705 738
MEITUAN DIANPING212.46%232 032
PINDUODUO INC.300.03%181 189
SHOPIFY INC.130.97%111 952
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.127.54%64 792
