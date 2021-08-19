Connexion
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Rapport
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg à l'achat

19/08/2021 | 08:36
Trion Reid de chez Berenberg considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 7.20 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 336 M 392 M -
Résultat net 2021 -72,8 M -85,0 M -
Dette nette 2021 56,0 M 65,4 M -
PER 2021 -8,61x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 625 M 732 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,03x
VE / CA 2022 1,68x
Nbr Employés 816
Flottant 59,8%
Graphique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Durée : Période :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Graphique analyse technique Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,80 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,96%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN25.00%732
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.33%86 771
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.80%46 676
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.6.00%21 502
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,624.06%19 075
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.10.06%17 304