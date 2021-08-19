|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg à l'achat
Trion Reid de chez Berenberg considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 7.20 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
336 M
392 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-72,8 M
-85,0 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
56,0 M
65,4 M
-
|PER 2021
|-8,61x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
625 M
732 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,03x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,68x
|Nbr Employés
|816
|Flottant
|59,8%
|
|Graphique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
6,80 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
6,67 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-1,96%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs