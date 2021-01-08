Connexion
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

08/01/2021
L'analyste Trion Reid du bureau de recherche Berenberg considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 7.20 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 337 M 412 M -
Résultat net 2021 -65,7 M -80,3 M -
Dette nette 2021 60,6 M 74,1 M -
PER 2021 -7,67x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 503 M 617 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,67x
VE / CA 2022 1,47x
Nbr Employés 844
Flottant 59,8%
Graphique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Graphique analyse technique Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,47 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,69%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN0.55%617
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.56%91 733
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.40%50 759
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.47%20 129
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-0.42%19 535
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.64%15 582
