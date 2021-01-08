|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
L'analyste Trion Reid du bureau de recherche Berenberg considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 7.20 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
337 M
412 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-65,7 M
-80,3 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
60,6 M
74,1 M
-
|PER 2021
|-7,67x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
503 M
617 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,67x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,47x
|Nbr Employés
|844
|Flottant
|59,8%
|
|Graphique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
6,43 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
5,47 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
31,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
9,69%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs