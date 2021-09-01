Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Boston Properties, Inc. : Barclays toujours à l'achat

01/09/2021 | 17:01
Toute l'actualité sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
17:01BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Barclays toujours à l'achat
ZM
15:41Piper Sandler ajuste l'objectif de cours de Boston Properties à 140 $, contre..
MT
14/07BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Mizuho Securities de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
29/06BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
15/06BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Wolfe Research neutre sur le dossier
ZM
14/06BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Piper Sandler passe à l'achat
ZM
30/03BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
15/03BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Truist Securities moins optimiste
ZM
2020BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 2 878 M - 2 433 M
Résultat net 2021 405 M - 343 M
Dette nette 2021 12 259 M - 10 361 M
PER 2021 44,4x
Rendement 2021 3,49%
Capitalisation 17 646 M 17 646 M 14 914 M
VE / CA 2021 10,4x
VE / CA 2022 10,1x
Nbr Employés 750
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Boston Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Boston Properties, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Cloture 112,99 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 122,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,42%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.18.45%17 646
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.57%10 744
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.26%8 578
DEXUS13.19%8 362
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION14.37%7 645
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.13.13%5 792