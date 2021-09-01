|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Barclays toujours à l'achat
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
2 878 M
-
2 433 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
405 M
-
343 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
12 259 M
-
10 361 M
|PER 2021
|44,4x
|Rendement 2021
|3,49%
|
|Capitalisation
|
17 646 M
17 646 M
14 914 M
|VE / CA 2021
|10,4x
|VE / CA 2022
|10,1x
|Nbr Employés
|750
|Flottant
|99,7%
|
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
112,99 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
122,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,42%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs