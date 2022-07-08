|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 037 M
-
2 986 M
|Résultat net 2022
517 M
-
508 M
|Dette nette 2022
13 202 M
-
12 985 M
|PER 2022
|28,1x
|Rendement 2022
|4,35%
|Capitalisation
|
14 197 M
14 197 M
13 962 M
|VE / CA 2022
|9,02x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,59x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|90,59 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|118,81 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs