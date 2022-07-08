Connexion
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:19 08/07/2022
89.45 USD   -1.26%
19:01BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
06/07BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
01/07BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Boston Properties, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre

08/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 3 037 M - 2 986 M
Résultat net 2022 517 M - 508 M
Dette nette 2022 13 202 M - 12 985 M
PER 2022 28,1x
Rendement 2022 4,35%
Capitalisation 14 197 M 14 197 M 13 962 M
VE / CA 2022 9,02x
VE / CA 2023 8,59x
Nbr Employés 743
Flottant 99,8%
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 90,59 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 118,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-21.35%14 197
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION2.24%8 573
DEXUS-17.18%6 766
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.83%6 401
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-18.73%6 304
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT10.33%4 490