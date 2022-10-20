|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Credit Suisse neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 067 M
-
3 120 M
|Résultat net 2022
618 M
-
628 M
|Dette nette 2022
13 143 M
-
13 369 M
|PER 2022
|18,9x
|Rendement 2022
|5,50%
|Capitalisation
|
11 257 M
11 257 M
11 450 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,96x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,67x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|71,82 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|95,95 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs