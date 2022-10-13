|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 049 M
3 143 M
|Résultat net 2022
621 M
640 M
|Dette nette 2022
13 143 M
13 548 M
|PER 2022
|18,6x
|Rendement 2022
|5,55%
|Capitalisation
11 155 M
11 155 M
11 498 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,97x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,70x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|71,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|98,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|38,8%
