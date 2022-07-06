|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 056 M
2 983 M
|Résultat net 2022
517 M
504 M
|Dette nette 2022
13 202 M
12 887 M
|PER 2022
|28,3x
|Rendement 2022
|4,31%
|Capitalisation
14 286 M
14 286 M
13 944 M
|VE / CA 2022
|9,00x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,62x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|91,16 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|119,90 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs