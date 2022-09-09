Recherche avancée
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:36 09/09/2022
86.09 USD   +0.52%
17:01BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
30/08BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Opinion positive de Wells Fargo Securities
ZM
04/08BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : SMBC Nikko neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Boston Properties, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre

09/09/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 3 047 M - 3 057 M
Résultat net 2022 613 M - 615 M
Dette nette 2022 12 941 M - 12 983 M
PER 2022 23,3x
Rendement 2022 4,64%
Capitalisation 13 423 M 13 423 M 13 466 M
VE / CA 2022 8,65x
VE / CA 2023 8,34x
Nbr Employés 743
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Boston Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Boston Properties, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 85,64 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 106,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-25.65%13 423
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION2.39%8 108
DEXUS-22.39%6 265
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.23%6 208
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-24.27%5 882
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT5.45%4 258