|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 047 M
-
3 057 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
613 M
-
615 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
12 941 M
-
12 983 M
|PER 2022
|23,3x
|Rendement 2022
|4,64%
|
|Capitalisation
|
13 423 M
13 423 M
13 466 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,65x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,34x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|85,64 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|106,20 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs