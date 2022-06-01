Connexion
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
01/06 17:14:55
107.61 USD   -3.22%
17:01BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
25/05BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours négatif
ZM
17/05BXP s'étend sur le marché de Seattle avec l'acquisition de Madison Centre
CI
Boston Properties, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre

01/06/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 3 032 M - 2 826 M
Résultat net 2022 503 M - 469 M
Dette nette 2022 13 332 M - 12 427 M
PER 2022 34,7x
Rendement 2022 3,56%
Capitalisation 17 423 M 17 423 M 16 240 M
VE / CA 2022 10,1x
VE / CA 2023 9,77x
Nbr Employés 743
Flottant 99,8%
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 111,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 128,62 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-3.47%17 423
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION4.48%9 258
DEXUS-5.76%8 080
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-8.67%7 085
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.14%6 882
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-15.61%4 969