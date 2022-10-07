Recherche avancée
    BXP   US1011211018

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:53 07/10/2022
72.09 USD   -1.82%
16:01Boston Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
29/09BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
27/09Boston Properties, Inc. : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
Boston Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient son opinion neutre

07/10/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 049 M - 3 103 M
Résultat net 2022 645 M - 656 M
Dette nette 2022 13 143 M - 13 373 M
PER 2022 19,2x
Rendement 2022 5,38%
Capitalisation 11 507 M 11 507 M 11 709 M
VE / CA 2022 8,08x
VE / CA 2023 7,80x
Nbr Employés 743
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Boston Properties, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Boston Properties, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 73,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.26%11 507
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.99%7 637
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.12%5 741
DEXUS-28.33%5 515
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-36.80%4 883
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT0.76%3 951