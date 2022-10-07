|
Boston Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
|16:01
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient son opinion ne..
|
ZM
|29/09
|BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
|
FA
|27/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion posit..
|
ZM
|26/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Opinion positive de Barclays
|
ZM
|23/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Truist Securities est neutre
|
ZM
|23/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Baird persiste à l'achat
|
ZM
|22/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Evercore ISI passe à l'achat
|
ZM
|22/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. : Scotiabank réajuste son opinion à la h..
|
ZM
|20/09
|Boston Properties recherche des acquisitions
|
CI
|20/09
|Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) a acquis 125 Broadway, ..
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 049 M
-
3 103 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
645 M
-
656 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
13 143 M
-
13 373 M
|PER 2022
|19,2x
|Rendement 2022
|5,38%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 507 M
11 507 M
11 709 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,08x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,80x
|Nbr Employés
|743
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|73,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|99,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|35,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs