Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited est une société de dermatologie basée en Australie. La société se consacre au développement et à la commercialisation de traitements pour les maladies et les infections cutanées courantes. Son produit phare est le bromure de sofpironium, pour le traitement de l'hyperhidrose axillaire primaire. Elle dispose également d'un pipeline d'autres produits en phase finale d'études cliniques pour le traitement de la rosacée modérée à sévère, de la dermatite et de l'acné respectivement. Elle développe également un produit antimicrobien topique pour l'éradication des bactéries à la surface de la peau, initialement chez les patients sous hémodialyse. Son produit BTX1503 est une formulation de gel transdermique pour le traitement de l'acné grave chez les adultes et les adolescents. Son produit BTX1702 pour le traitement de la rosacée papulo-pustuleuse. Son étude BTX 1204A sur les chiens en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande pour le traitement de la dermatite atopique. BTX1801 est un gel antimicrobien ciblant le staphylocoque doré et le staphylocoque doré résistant à la méthicilline.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques