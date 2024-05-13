Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Actions
BOT
AU000000BOT2
Produits pharmaceutiques
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|0,28 AUD
|+1,82 %
|+1,82 %
|+47,37 %
|10:04
|BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : Euroz Hartleys maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|27/02
|Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+47,37 %
|286 M
|+8,43 %
|72,81 Md
|-10,56 %
|5,13 Md
|+58,79 %
|4,99 Md
|+4,07 %
|3,9 Md
|-16,90 %
|2,48 Md
|+18,57 %
|2,42 Md
|-26,13 %
|2,32 Md
|+19,31 %
|2,17 Md
|-0,50 %
|1,64 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action BOT
- Actualités Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited : Euroz Hartleys maintient sa recommandation à l'achat