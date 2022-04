April 12 (Reuters) - Bourse Direct et Bourse Discount SA :

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1 2022 14.4 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 2.5% COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* ORDERS EXECUTED IN Q1 2022 WAS 1.8 MILLION, DOWN 11.2% VERSUS YEAR AGO