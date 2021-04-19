Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Bouygues : Telecom Entreprises lance le Sans Engagement avec son offre « Fibre Entreprise Sécurisée » pour répondre aux besoins de flexibilité des PME

19/04/2021 | 16:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BOUYGUES
16:03BOUYGUES  : Telecom Entreprises lance le Sans Engagement avec son offre « Fibre ..
PU
09:51ADP  : nomme une nouvelle directrice de l'immobilier
CF
08:19BOUYGUES  : acquisition de la société SEA Productique
CF
16/04BOUYGUES  : met en place des visites immobilières virtuelles
CF
16/04BOUYGUES  : Immobilier premier promoteur à proposer le Click & Visit, une visite..
PU
16/04BOUYGUES  : « Le groupe TF1 finalise la cession de TF1 Games et Dujardin à Jumbo..
PU
15/04BOUYGUES  : objectifs de couverture telecom dépassés
CF
15/04TF1  : toutes les résolutions adoptées lors de l'AG
CF
14/04CAC40  : qui pèse quoi dans l'indice ?
14/04BOURSE DE PARIS : LVMH, Coinbase et les banques américaines au révélateur
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BOUYGUES
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 36 721 M 44 186 M -
Résultat net 2021 978 M 1 176 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 608 M 3 138 M -
PER 2021 13,4x
Rendement 2021 4,96%
Capitalisation 13 256 M 15 879 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,43x
VE / CA 2022 0,42x
Nbr Employés 129 000
Flottant 58,9%
Graphique BOUYGUES
Durée : Période :
Bouygues : Graphique analyse technique Bouygues | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BOUYGUES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,71 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,81 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,34%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,07%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOUYGUES3.45%15 879
VINCI11.42%61 360
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.03%33 594
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.60%25 627
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.55%20 762
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.37%19 552
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ