Box, Inc.    BOX

BOX, INC.

(BOX)
03/09 21:44:51
18.925 USD   -7.82%
02/09BOX, INC. : Pas de retournement en vue
27/08Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street Jeudi 27 août 2020
AO
27/08BOX : bat le consensus au deuxième trimestre
AO
ETFs positionnés sur BOX, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...1.52%1.20%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
First Trust Dow Jones Internet - USD3.74%1.04%-Etats UnisActions - Internet
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...4.13%0.69%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD3.18%0.65%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...2.32%0.42%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.33%0.21%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.85%0.17%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.43%0.03%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,53 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,3%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BOX, INC.22.35%3 211
ADOBE INC.61.85%256 045
SQUARE, INC.160.36%72 242
AUTODESK, INC.42.46%57 287
WORKDAY INC.41.98%55 372
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.29.79%40 304
