|
Boxlight Corporation : Maxim toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
250 M
-
242 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-8,72 M
-
-8,44 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-7,48x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
51,0 M
51,0 M
49,4 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,20x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,18x
|Nbr Employés
|183
|Flottant
|88,8%
|
|Graphique BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,70 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|3,83 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|449%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs