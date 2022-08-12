Connexion
    BOXL   US1031971096

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:37 12/08/2022
0.7550 USD   +8.09%
19:01BOXLIGHT CORPORATION : Maxim toujours à l'achat
ZM
11/08Earnings Flash (BOXL) BOXLIGHT CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 59,6 millions de dollars au deuxième trimestre.
MT
11/08Boxlight Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
Boxlight Corporation : Maxim toujours à l'achat

12/08/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 250 M - 242 M
Résultat net 2022 -8,72 M - -8,44 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -7,48x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 51,0 M 51,0 M 49,4 M
Capi. / CA 2022 0,20x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,18x
Nbr Employés 183
Flottant 88,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 449%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael Pope President & Director
Mark Richard Starkey President
Gregory S. Wiggins Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION-49.38%51
HEXAGON AB-17.68%31 701
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.98%22 068
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.57%18 516
GOERTEK INC.-34.66%17 516
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-43.55%17 457