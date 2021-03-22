Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  BP Midstream Partners LP    BPMP

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(BPMP)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 22/03 20:28:45
12.585 USD   +0.60%
19:01BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
21/01BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Barclays passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

BP Midstream Partners LP : Morgan Stanley est neutre

22/03/2021 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
19:01BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
21/01BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Barclays passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 124 M - 104 M
Résultat net 2021 161 M - 135 M
Dette nette 2021 310 M - 260 M
PER 2021 8,22x
Rendement 2021 11,2%
Capitalisation 1 311 M 1 311 M 1 098 M
VE / CA 2021 13,1x
VE / CA 2022 13,7x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 30,4%
Graphique BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Durée : Période :
BP Midstream Partners LP : Graphique analyse technique BP Midstream Partners LP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,79 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,07%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Robert P. Zinsmeister Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Douglas Sparkman Chairman
David Kurt Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone Independent Director & General Partner
Walter Clements Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP18.02%1 345
ENBRIDGE INC.11.40%73 740
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.80%51 704
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.57%45 644
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.46%36 978
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.14.46%28 730
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ