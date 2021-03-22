|
BP Midstream Partners LP : Morgan Stanley est neutre
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
124 M
-
104 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
161 M
-
135 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
310 M
-
260 M
|PER 2021
|8,22x
|Rendement 2021
|11,2%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 311 M
1 311 M
1 098 M
|VE / CA 2021
|13,1x
|VE / CA 2022
|13,7x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|30,4%
|
|Graphique BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
13,79 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
12,51 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
19,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
10,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-8,07%
