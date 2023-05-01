|
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 142 M
-
3 753 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
598 M
-
542 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
15 694 M
-
14 220 M
|PER 2023
|2,34x
|Rendement 2023
|3,04%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 383 M
1 383 M
1 253 M
|VE / CA 2023
|4,12x
|VE / CA 2024
|4,13x
|Nbr Employés
|7 500
|Flottant
|99,0%
|
|Graphique BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|27,60 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|41,42 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|50,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs