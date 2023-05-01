Recherche avancée
    BFH   US0185811082

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BFH)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:22:31 01/05/2023
27.00 USD   -2.17%
17:01Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre
ZM
28/04Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
27/04Bread Financial Holdings : hausse du BPA et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre
MT
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre

01/05/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 4 142 M - 3 753 M
Résultat net 2023 598 M - 542 M
Dette nette 2023 15 694 M - 14 220 M
PER 2023 2,34x
Rendement 2023 3,04%
Capitalisation 1 383 M 1 383 M 1 253 M
VE / CA 2023 4,12x
VE / CA 2024 4,13x
Nbr Employés 7 500
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 27,60 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph J. Andretta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Perry S. Beberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger H. Ballou Chairman
Matt Brown Chief Technology & Senior Vice President
Tammy M. McConnaughey Executive Vice President-Operations & Credit Risk
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-26.71%1 383
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-4.49%46 325
ORIX CORPORATION8.57%19 773
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-10.19%12 647
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED15.99%8 758
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED3.76%6 101
