    BCT   CA10778Y3023

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(BCT)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/02 21:59:59
9.52 CAD   -4.32%
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. : HC Wainwright toujours à l'achat

14/02/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
14:01BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. : HC Wainwright toujours à l'achat
ZM
2021BriaCell s'inscrit à la Bourse de Toronto vendredi
MT
2021BriaCell commence à négocier à la Bourse de Toronto
MT
2021BriaCell résume les affiches de données cliniques présentées au symposium sur le cancer..
MT
2021BriaCell ajoute le Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center comme site d'essai clinique pour..
MT
2021BriaCell nomme une vétérante de l'industrie pharmaceutique, Jane Gross, Ph.D., à son co..
MT
2021BriaCell et ImaginAb s'associent pour évaluer la technologie d'imagerie d'immunothérapi..
MT
2021BriaCell Therapeutics ouvre le recrutement pour une étude sur le cancer du sein avec In..
MT
2021BriaCell Therapeutics en hausse de 9,7 % après avoir annoncé un placement privé de 27,2..
MT
2021MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de la santé en baisse près de la clôture ..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -12,4 M - -10,9 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -9,38x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 105 M 105 M 92,4 M
Capi. / CA 2022 -
Capi. / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 6
Flottant 74,2%
Graphique BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Durée : Période :
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. : Graphique analyse technique BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 0
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,52 
Objectif de cours Moyen
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William V. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gadi Levin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jamieson Bondarenko Chairman
Miguel A. Lopez-Lago Senior Director-Research & Development
Rebecca A. Taub Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP.-8.90%105
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.52%77 860
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.09%67 952
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.51%59 543
BIONTECH SE-33.69%41 288
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.95%38 025