  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Japon
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bridgestone Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Japan Exchange  -  08:00 24/08/2022
5430.00 JPY   +1.46%
Golf, a booming market driven by the United States and women

24/08/2022 | 10:10
The American Tiger Woods had revolutionized golf at the end of the 90s, with his talent, his Afro-Asian origins and his muscular physique. Golf is the number one individual sport in the world today, played by 90 million people in 200 countries. 67 million of them will be made redundant in 2021, with an increase of 1 million per year since 2015. While women are still a very small minority, the number of female players is growing every year (+12% between 2019 and 2021, to 6 ,2 millions).

Manufacturers of clubs, balls, clothing and other connected equipment and instruments for measuring distances and trajectories would share a market of 7 billion dollars in 2022. This is a relatively concentrated market, with a dozen players . The leading companies are CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY, NIKE, INC., ACUSHNET HOLDINGS, BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION, SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD., MIZUNO CORPORATION, PUMA SE, EATON CORPORATION, HONMA GOLF LIMITED, UNDER ARMOR, INC., ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED and VISTA OUTDOOR.

For the past 5 years (to July 2022 inclusive), the 5 brands experiencing the best Internet search growth are respectively* TOPTRACER (CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY), FOOTJOY (ACUSHNET HOLDINGS), GOLF PRIDE (EATON CORPORATION PLC), PUMA GOLF (PUMA SE ) and WILSON STAFF (ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED). (*Source Google Trends & Allbrands.markets).

Finally, the next Ryder Cup (in September 2023), a competition which sees the 12 best American and European golfers compete every two years, should generate a cumulative audience over 3 days of nearly one billion viewers...


Source de l'article

© MesMarques-EnBourse.com 2022
Mes Marques En Bourse
Le moteur de recherche de 200 000 marques cotées en Bourse
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP. -0.88%50.66 Cours en différé.-4.56%
ALPHABET INC. -0.33%113.86 Cours en différé.-21.40%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 3.97%95.65 Cours en différé.-21.30%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION 1.46%5430 Cours en différé.8.14%
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY -0.09%23.11 Cours en différé.-15.78%
EATON CORPORATION PLC -0.30%146.31 Cours en différé.-15.34%
HONMA GOLF LIMITED 0.00%3.29 Cours en différé.1.23%
MIZUNO CORPORATION 1.12%2718 Cours en différé.19.79%
NIKE, INC. 0.31%110.68 Cours en différé.-33.59%
PUMA SE -0.29%62.36 Cours en différé.-41.77%
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 0.00%1201 Cours en différé.2.47%
VISTA OUTDOOR INC. -0.57%29.79 Cours en différé.-35.34%
Données financières
CA 2022 3 765 Mrd 27 637 M 27 642 M
Résultat net 2022 290 Mrd 2 129 M 2 130 M
Tréso. nette 2022 268 Mrd 1 965 M 1 965 M
PER 2022 12,8x
Rendement 2022 3,20%
Capitalisation 3 726 Mrd 27 351 M 27 356 M
VE / CA 2022 0,92x
VE / CA 2023 0,86x
Nbr Employés 135 636
Flottant 78,8%
Graphique BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Bridgestone Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Bridgestone Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5 352,00 JPY
Objectif de cours Moyen 5 320,83 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,58%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Shuichi Ishibashi Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masuo Yoshimatsu Global CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Masato Sakano General Manager-Tire Development 3
Paolo Ferrari Co-Global COO & Executive Officer
Masahiro Higashi GM-New Business Planning
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION8.14%27 351
MICHELIN (CGDE)-31.06%17 700
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-11.49%5 303
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-33.63%4 010
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.24.63%2 682
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-23.49%2 627