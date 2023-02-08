Recherche avancée
    BV   US10948C1071

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.

(BV)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:17:36 08/02/2023
6.930 USD   +6.29%
07/02Transcript : BrightView Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
07/02BrightView Holdings enregistre une perte au premier trimestre de l'exercice financier, mais ses revenus augmentent ; elle publie ses prévisions pour le deuxième trimestre de l'exercice financier.
MT
07/02BrightView Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 décembre 2022
CI
BrightView Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre

08/02/2023 | 20:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 2 841 M - 2 657 M
Résultat net 2023 - - -
Dette nette 2023 1 349 M - 1 262 M
PER 2023 -261x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 609 M 609 M 570 M
VE / CA 2023 0,69x
VE / CA 2024 0,65x
Nbr Employés 20 650
Flottant 35,7%
Tendances analyse technique BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,68 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andrew V. Masterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett Urban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Raether Chairman
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.21.05%609
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.89%45 025
TELEPERFORMANCE SE20.79%16 995
EDENRED SE-0.98%13 428
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.83%12 722
LG CORP.5.63%10 034