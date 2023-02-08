|
BrightView Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|07/02
|Transcript : BrightView Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
|
CI
|07/02
|BrightView Holdings enregistre une perte au premier trimestre de l'exercice financier, ..
|
MT
|07/02
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant ..
|
CI
|07/02
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestr..
|
CI
|31/01
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : BV) a acquis Island Pl..
|
CI
|25/01
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. a acquis Smith's Tree Care.
|
CI
|10/01
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinio..
|
ZM
|2022
|BrightView Holdings, Inc. annonce que Jeff Herold a quitté son poste de président
|
CI
|2022
|BrightView cherche à faire des acquisitions
|
CI
|2022
|Transcript : BrightView Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
2 841 M
-
2 657 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-
-
-
|Dette nette 2023
|
1 349 M
-
1 262 M
|PER 2023
|-261x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
609 M
609 M
570 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,69x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,65x
|Nbr Employés
|20 650
|Flottant
|35,7%
|
|Graphique BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|6,52 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|8,68 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs