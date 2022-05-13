|
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. : Credit Suisse à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
496 M
476 M
|Résultat net 2022
34,7 M
33,4 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
174 M
167 M
|PER 2022
|19,2x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
72,9 M
72,9 M
70,1 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-0,20x
|VE / CA 2023
|-0,29x
|Nbr Employés
|425
|Flottant
|9,92%
|Graphique BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|6,75 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|21,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|222%
