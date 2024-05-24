The British Land Company PLC est une société immobilière basée au Royaume-Uni. La stratégie de la société consiste à tirer parti de sa plateforme et de son expertise en matière de développement, de repositionnement et de gestion active, en investissant dans deux segments : Campuses et Retail & London Urban Logistics. Le segment des campus offre aux clients une certaine flexibilité et permet à des entreprises complémentaires de se regrouper. Son modèle de campus offre aux clients un espace de travail durable doté d'une infrastructure de transport, d'un espace public, d'un commerce de détail et d'équipements attrayants. Les trois campus de Broadgate, Paddington Central et Regent's Place sont des quartiers qui attirent des clients et des secteurs, et qui offrent des espaces durables à Londres. La société est également en train de livrer son quatrième campus à Canada Water. Son segment Retail & London Urban Logistics se concentre sur les parcs commerciaux qui sont alignés sur la croissance de la commodité, du commerce en ligne et de l'exécution du dernier kilomètre. Son portefeuille de centres commerciaux comprend des projets en plein air, ainsi que des centres couverts traditionnels.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier diversifié