BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
British Land Company PLC

Actions

BLND

GB0001367019

Sociétés de placement immobilier diversifié

Marché Fermé - London S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 17:35:20 23/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
399 GBX -1,04 % Graphique intraday de British Land Company PLC -1,48 % -0,15 %
04:49 BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : Jefferies & Co. est négatif ZM
23/05 JPMorgan relève Unilever à "surpondérer". AN

Dernières actualités sur British Land Company PLC

BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : Jefferies & Co. est négatif ZM
JPMorgan relève Unilever à "surpondérer". AN
Les résultats de British Land sont bénéficiaires, mais les taux d'intérêt élevés sont regrettés AN
British Land réduit sa perte pour l'exercice 2024 et augmente son chiffre d'affaires MT
La société immobilière British Land prévoit une croissance annuelle des loyers de 3 à 5 RE
British Land Company PLC publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
British Land vend sa participation dans Meadowhall et se concentre sur les parcs commerciaux AN
British Land vend les 50% restants de sa participation dans un centre commercial britannique pour 360 millions de livres sterling MT
Les mots-clés soutiendraient une offre de 2,0 milliards de livres sterling, alors que les cercles d'EQT sont en train de se former AN
British Land vend sa participation de 50 % dans le centre commercial Meadowhall pour 457 millions de dollars RE
Norges Bank Investment Management dit avoir signé un accord en vue d'acquérir une participation supplémentaire de 50 % dans le centre commercial et de loisirs Meadowhall RE
UBS relève Centrica de "neutre" à "achat AN
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : Barclays révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Jefferies réduit AJ Bell ; Deutsche aime ConvaTec AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Stellantis, Vinci, Richemont, Dassault Aviation, Safran, Rheinmetall, Neoen... Our Logo
InterContinental Hotels progresse au premier trimestre AN
JPMorgan relève Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon AN
Les propriétaires britanniques misent sur des bureaux écologiques car le travail hybride rend les locataires plus sélectifs RE
Newcore Capital Management LLP a acquis un supermarché de 2 662 m2 à Bromley-by-Bow, East London, auprès de British Land Company PLC (LSE:BLND) pour 35 millions d'euros. CI
SocGen relève Sage ; Numis réduit Virgin Money AN
Déstabilisation du marché résidentiel français. Alphavalue
British Land nomme le directeur financier de Next en tant qu'administrateur non exécutif AN
British Land Company PLC nomme Amanda James au poste d'administrateur non exécutif à compter du 1er juillet 2024 CI
L'indice britannique FTSE 100 clôture à plat dans l'attente de la décision de politique monétaire de la BoE MT
British Land vend 50% de l'ancien bureau Meta à Royal London AM AN

Graphique British Land Company PLC

Graphique British Land Company PLC
Profil Société

The British Land Company PLC est une société immobilière basée au Royaume-Uni. La stratégie de la société consiste à tirer parti de sa plateforme et de son expertise en matière de développement, de repositionnement et de gestion active, en investissant dans deux segments : Campuses et Retail & London Urban Logistics. Le segment des campus offre aux clients une certaine flexibilité et permet à des entreprises complémentaires de se regrouper. Son modèle de campus offre aux clients un espace de travail durable doté d'une infrastructure de transport, d'un espace public, d'un commerce de détail et d'équipements attrayants. Les trois campus de Broadgate, Paddington Central et Regent's Place sont des quartiers qui attirent des clients et des secteurs, et qui offrent des espaces durables à Londres. La société est également en train de livrer son quatrième campus à Canada Water. Son segment Retail & London Urban Logistics se concentre sur les parcs commerciaux qui sont alignés sur la croissance de la commodité, du commerce en ligne et de l'exécution du dernier kilomètre. Son portefeuille de centres commerciaux comprend des projets en plein air, ainsi que des centres couverts traditionnels.
Secteur
Sociétés de placement immobilier diversifié
Agenda
13/11/2024 - Q2 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour British Land Company PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,99 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
4,2 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,26 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier diversifié

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Action British Land Company PLC
-0,15 % 4,76 Md
W. P. CAREY INC. Action W. P. Carey Inc.
-11,54 % 12,95 Md
GECINA Action Gecina
-10,40 % 8,16 Md
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Action Land Securities Group Plc
-8,41 % 6,15 Md
THE GPT GROUP Action The GPT Group
-8,19 % 5,56 Md
MIRVAC GROUP Action Mirvac Group
-4,55 % 5,34 Md
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Action Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
+5,16 % 4,79 Md
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Action Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
+0,68 % 3,82 Md
EPR PROPERTIES Action EPR Properties
-16,45 % 3,13 Md
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Action United Urban Investment Corporation
+2,29 % 2,94 Md
Sociétés de placement immobilier diversifié
