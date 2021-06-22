Connexion
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. : CIBC World Markets adopte une opinion positive

22/06/2021 | 17:01
Données financières
CA 2021 5 905 M - 4 969 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Dette nette 2021 13 623 M - 11 463 M
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 3,70%
Capitalisation 16 054 M 16 054 M 13 509 M
VE / CA 2021 5,03x
VE / CA 2022 6,54x
Nbr Employés 6 000
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Durée : Période :
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 59,70 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 54,32 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,90%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -0,59%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
David Krant Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Brian Baker Co-Chief Investment Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.9.96%16 054
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.18.66%634 133
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.55%150 024
SIEMENS AG16.15%129 942
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.33%115 790
3M COMPANY11.68%113 158