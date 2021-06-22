|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. : CIBC World Markets adopte une opinion positive
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
5 905 M
4 969 M
|Résultat net 2021
-
|Dette nette 2021
13 623 M
11 463 M
|PER 2021
|Rendement 2021
|3,70%
|Capitalisation
16 054 M
16 054 M
13 509 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,03x
|VE / CA 2022
|6,54x
|Nbr Employés
|6 000
|Flottant
|99,7%
|Graphique BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
59,70 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
54,32 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
19,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
9,90%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-0,59%
