Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.    BEP   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities In...2.74%8.05%CanadaActions - Services publics
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ET...3.57%7.29%CanadaActions - Services publics
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...2.07%2.09%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High...2.24%1.49%CanadaActions
IShares Jantzi Social Index ETF - CAD2.41%0.98%-CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...1.95%0.41%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...2.03%0.40%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Durée : Période :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,92 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 53,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 1,13%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -17,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.13.90%16 666
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.44.09%16 666
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED174.86%14 536
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.161.06%5 901
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.70%3 512
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED37.56%3 496
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group