Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. : J.P. Morgan Chase neutre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
3 912 M
3 330 M
|Résultat net 2021
44,3 M
37,7 M
|Dette nette 2021
16 886 M
14 371 M
|PER 2021
|193x
|Rendement 2021
|2,85%
|Capitalisation
20 164 M
20 247 M
17 160 M
|VE / CA 2021
|9,47x
|VE / CA 2022
|9,09x
|Nbr Employés
|3 000
|Flottant
|83,8%
|Graphique BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Objectif de cours Moyen
42,55 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
42,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
21,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,13%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-29,7%
