Brown-Forman Corporation : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2022 3 769 M - 3 535 M Résultat net 2022 812 M - 761 M Dette nette 2022 1 473 M - 1 382 M PER 2022 40,3x Rendement 2022 2,54% Capitalisation 32 078 M 32 078 M 30 089 M VE / CA 2022 8,90x VE / CA 2023 8,13x Nbr Employés 4 700 Flottant 71,8% Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Baissière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 18 Dernier Cours de Clôture 68,28 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 71,19 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,27% Dirigeants et Administrateurs Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer Campbell P. Brown Chairman Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -6.29% 32 193 DIAGEO PLC -10.84% 103 095 PERNOD RICARD -16.38% 49 401 THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.52% 12 335 RÉMY COINTREAU -20.89% 9 360 EMPERADOR INC. -16.92% 5 113