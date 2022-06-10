|
Brown-Forman Corporation : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 769 M
-
3 535 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
812 M
-
761 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 473 M
-
1 382 M
|PER 2022
|40,3x
|Rendement 2022
|2,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
32 078 M
32 078 M
30 089 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,90x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,13x
|Nbr Employés
|4 700
|Flottant
|71,8%
|
|Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|68,28 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|71,19 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|4,27%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs