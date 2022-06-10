Connexion
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03 09/06/2022
68.28 USD   -0.44%
14:01BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
09/06BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
08/06Le fabricant de Jack Daniel's, Brown-Forman, est optimiste à l'aube de l'exercice 2023 après avoir enregistré un résultat positif au quatrième trimestre.
MT
Brown-Forman Corporation : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre

10/06/2022 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 769 M - 3 535 M
Résultat net 2022 812 M - 761 M
Dette nette 2022 1 473 M - 1 382 M
PER 2022 40,3x
Rendement 2022 2,54%
Capitalisation 32 078 M 32 078 M 30 089 M
VE / CA 2022 8,90x
VE / CA 2023 8,13x
Nbr Employés 4 700
Flottant 71,8%
Brown-Forman Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Brown-Forman Corporation | Zone bourse
Consensus
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 68,28 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,19 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,27%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer
Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.29%32 193
DIAGEO PLC-10.84%103 095
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.52%12 335
RÉMY COINTREAU-20.89%9 360
EMPERADOR INC.-16.92%5 113