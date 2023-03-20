|
Brown-Forman Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
4 157 M
3 900 M
|Résultat net 2023
827 M
776 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 256 M
2 116 M
|PER 2023
|36,6x
|Rendement 2023
|1,27%
|Capitalisation
29 626 M
29 626 M
27 792 M
|VE / CA 2023
|7,67x
|VE / CA 2024
|7,09x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|97,1%
|Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|61,66 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|68,44 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|11,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs