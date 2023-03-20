Brown-Forman Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2023 4 157 M - 3 900 M Résultat net 2023 827 M - 776 M Dette nette 2023 2 256 M - 2 116 M PER 2023 36,6x Rendement 2023 1,27% Capitalisation 29 626 M 29 626 M 27 792 M VE / CA 2023 7,67x VE / CA 2024 7,09x Nbr Employés 5 200 Flottant 97,1% Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 19 Dernier Cours de Clôture 61,66 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 68,44 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Campbell P. Brown Chairman Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -6.12% 29 626 DIAGEO PLC -4.79% 95 366 PERNOD RICARD 8.33% 54 347 THAI BEVERAGE -7.30% 11 892 RÉMY COINTREAU 4.76% 8 878 EMPERADOR INC. -0.49% 5 899