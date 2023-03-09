Recherche avancée
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:18:45 09/03/2023
62.66 USD   -1.29%
19:52Brown-Forman Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
19:52Brown-Forman Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
08/03La présidente de la Fed déclare qu'aucune décision n'a encore été prise sur les hausses de taux ; les actions baissent
MT
Brown-Forman Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif

09/03/2023 | 19:53
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 4 110 M - 3 890 M
Résultat net 2023 845 M - 799 M
Dette nette 2023 943 M - 892 M
PER 2023 37,1x
Rendement 2023 1,23%
Capitalisation 30 451 M 30 451 M 28 822 M
VE / CA 2023 7,64x
VE / CA 2024 7,12x
Nbr Employés 5 200
Flottant 72,9%
Brown-Forman Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Brown-Forman Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 63,48 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,40%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer
Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.35%30 445
DIAGEO PLC-2.95%94 696
PERNOD RICARD8.76%54 081
THAI BEVERAGE-7.30%11 794
RÉMY COINTREAU6.47%8 943
EMPERADOR INC.0.97%5 929