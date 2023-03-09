|
Brown-Forman Corporation : Goldman Sachs est négatif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 110 M
-
3 890 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
845 M
-
799 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
943 M
-
892 M
|PER 2023
|37,1x
|Rendement 2023
|1,23%
|
|Capitalisation
|
30 451 M
30 451 M
28 822 M
|VE / CA 2023
|7,64x
|VE / CA 2024
|7,12x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|72,9%
|
|Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|63,48 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,44 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,40%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs