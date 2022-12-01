|
Brown-Forman Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2023
4 047 M
|Résultat net 2023
941 M
|Dette nette 2023
860 M
|PER 2023
|37,1x
|Rendement 2023
|1,06%
|Capitalisation
34 980 M
|VE / CA 2023
|8,86x
|VE / CA 2024
|8,39x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|72,9%
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|73,02 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|0,12%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs