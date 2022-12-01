Recherche avancée
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:49 01/12/2022
73.67 USD   +1.17%
17:02Brown-Forman Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre
ZM
01/12BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/11Brown-Forman Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
Brown-Forman Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre

01/12/2022 | 17:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 4 047 M - 3 925 M
Résultat net 2023 941 M - 912 M
Dette nette 2023 860 M - 834 M
PER 2023 37,1x
Rendement 2023 1,06%
Capitalisation 34 980 M 34 980 M 33 921 M
VE / CA 2023 8,86x
VE / CA 2024 8,39x
Nbr Employés 5 200
Flottant 72,9%
Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Brown-Forman Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Brown-Forman Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 73,02 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,11 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,12%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer
Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.22%34 980
DIAGEO PLC-5.65%103 220
PERNOD RICARD-10.66%50 649
THAI BEVERAGE-3.79%11 651
RÉMY COINTREAU-22.99%8 590
EMPERADOR INC.-3.37%5 593