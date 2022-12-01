Brown-Forman Corporation : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2023 4 047 M - 3 925 M Résultat net 2023 941 M - 912 M Dette nette 2023 860 M - 834 M PER 2023 37,1x Rendement 2023 1,06% Capitalisation 34 980 M 34 980 M 33 921 M VE / CA 2023 8,86x VE / CA 2024 8,39x Nbr Employés 5 200 Flottant 72,9% Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 19 Dernier Cours de Clôture 73,02 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 73,11 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,12% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Campbell P. Brown Chairman Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 0.22% 34 980 DIAGEO PLC -5.65% 103 220 PERNOD RICARD -10.66% 50 649 THAI BEVERAGE -3.79% 11 651 RÉMY COINTREAU -22.99% 8 590 EMPERADOR INC. -3.37% 5 593