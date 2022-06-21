Connexion
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:07 21/06/2022
67.86 USD   +1.94%
17:01BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
14/06BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/06COCA-COLA : vers le lancement d'un prémix avec Jack Daniel's
CF
Brown-Forman Corporation : UBS conserve son opinion neutre

21/06/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 769 M - 3 579 M
Résultat net 2022 812 M - 771 M
Dette nette 2022 1 473 M - 1 399 M
PER 2022 39,3x
Rendement 2022 2,61%
Capitalisation 31 358 M 31 358 M 29 777 M
VE / CA 2022 8,71x
VE / CA 2023 7,92x
Nbr Employés 5 200
Flottant 71,8%
Brown-Forman Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Brown-Forman Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 66,57 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,02 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,69%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer
Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.63%31 358
DIAGEO PLC-12.35%98 766
PERNOD RICARD-20.33%46 058
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.76%11 858
RÉMY COINTREAU-27.57%8 282
EMPERADOR INC.-13.46%5 234