Brown-Forman Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2023 4 180 M - 3 886 M Résultat net 2023 825 M - 767 M Dette nette 2023 2 290 M - 2 130 M PER 2023 37,7x Rendement 2023 1,23% Capitalisation 31 090 M 31 090 M 28 907 M VE / CA 2023 7,99x VE / CA 2024 7,37x Nbr Employés 5 200 Flottant 97,1% Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Baissière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 20 Dernier Cours de Clôture 64,34 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 68,71 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,79% Dirigeants et Administrateurs Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Campbell P. Brown Chairman Tim Nall Chief Global Supply Chain & Technology Officer Dan Muraski Chief Information Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -2.04% 31 090 DIAGEO PLC -9.03% 93 804 PERNOD RICARD 8.24% 54 791 THAI BEVERAGE -16.06% 10 755 RÉMY COINTREAU -9.64% 7 725 EMPERADOR INC. 3.40% 5 981