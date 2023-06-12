|
Brown-Forman Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
4 180 M
3 886 M
|Résultat net 2023
825 M
767 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 290 M
2 130 M
|PER 2023
|37,7x
|Rendement 2023
|1,23%
|Capitalisation
31 090 M
31 090 M
28 907 M
|VE / CA 2023
|7,99x
|VE / CA 2024
|7,37x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|97,1%
|Graphique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|64,34 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|68,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|6,79%
