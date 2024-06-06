Brown-Forman Corporation figure parmi les principaux producteurs américains de spiritueux et de vins. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 familles de produits : - spiritueux : whiskies (marques Jack Daniel's, Canadian Mist, Early Times Kentucky), vodkas (Finlandia), tequilas (Herradura, Pepe Lopez, el Jimador), bourbons (Old Forester, Woodford Reserve), gins (Stellar) et liqueurs (Chambord) ; - vins : notamment marques Fetzer, Korbel, Bolla, et Bonterra Vineyards. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (50,5%), Australie (6%), Allemagne (6%), Royaume Uni (6%), Mexique (4,3%) et autres (27,2%).

Secteur Distillateurs et caves à vin