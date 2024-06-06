Action BF.B BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Brown-Forman Corporation

Actions

BF.B

US1156372096

Distillateurs et caves à vin

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 05/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
43,04 USD -5,90 % Graphique intraday de Brown-Forman Corporation -2,67 % -24,62 %
12:15 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase toujours neutre sur le dossier
12:14 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

Dernières actualités sur Brown-Forman Corporation

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets neutre sur le dossier ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Roth MKM neutre sur le dossier ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Evercore ISI maintient son opinion neutre ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Bernstein ZM
Brown-Forman Corporation : nouvelle gueule de bois au Jack Daniel's Our Logo
Brown-Forman : hausse des bénéfices au 4ème trimestre, baisse des ventes MT
Transcript : Brown-Forman Corporation, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 05, 2024
Les contrats à terme progressent avant la cloche alors que les traders attendent les derniers résultats des entreprises ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est forte. MT
Le fabricant de Jack Daniel's, Brown-Forman, dépasse les estimations de bénéfices trimestriels grâce à des hausses de prix RE
Brown-Forman Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 30 avril 2024 CI
Brown-Forman Corporation fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2025 CI
Les marchés restent à l'horizontale Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, Sopra, Inditex, BBVA, HP, Softbank, UBS... Our Logo
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus acheteur ZM
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre ZM
Brown-Forman s'apprête à vivre un quatrième trimestre décevant en raison d'une croissance stagnante, selon Wedbush MT
Brown-Forman devrait émettre des prévisions plus prudentes pour l'exercice 2025 en raison de la persistance des pressions, selon RBC MT
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Le portefeuille Duckworth devrait finir par surmonter les obstacles recents mais pourrait avoir besoin de temps, selon RBC MT
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Evercore ISI toujours à l'achat ZM
Brown-Forman Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces sur ses actions ordinaires de classe A et de classe B, payable le 1er juillet 2024 CI

Graphique Brown-Forman Corporation

Profil Société

Brown-Forman Corporation figure parmi les principaux producteurs américains de spiritueux et de vins. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 familles de produits : - spiritueux : whiskies (marques Jack Daniel's, Canadian Mist, Early Times Kentucky), vodkas (Finlandia), tequilas (Herradura, Pepe Lopez, el Jimador), bourbons (Old Forester, Woodford Reserve), gins (Stellar) et liqueurs (Chambord) ; - vins : notamment marques Fetzer, Korbel, Bolla, et Bonterra Vineyards. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (50,5%), Australie (6%), Allemagne (6%), Royaume Uni (6%), Mexique (4,3%) et autres (27,2%).
Secteur
Agenda
07/06/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Brown-Forman Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
43,04 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
55,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,17 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Distillateurs et viniculteurs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
-24,62 % 20,38 Md
DIAGEO PLC Action Diageo plc
-5,92 % 75,3 Md
THAI BEVERAGE Action Thai Beverage
-2,86 % 9,5 Md
EMPERADOR INC. Action Emperador Inc.
-9,35 % 5,06 Md
RÉMY COINTREAU Action Rémy Cointreau
-25,61 % 4,61 Md
ZJLD GROUP INC Action ZJLD Group Inc
-1,73 % 4,21 Md
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Action Radico Khaitan Limited
+2,23 % 2,74 Md
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Action MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-24,85 % 1,63 Md
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Action Fevertree Drinks PLC
+3,19 % 1,61 Md
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Action Takara Holdings Inc.
-14,45 % 1,36 Md
