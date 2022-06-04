Connexion
    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/06 22:15:06
90.15 CAD   -10.37%
00:22BRP : Annonce l'élection des administrateurs et la composition des comités du conseil d'administration
PU
03/06Les actions canadiennes perdent 240 points ; Shopify et BRP parmi les plus gros perdants
MT
03/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs de consommation discrétionnaire trébuchent dans la chute des marchés de vendredi
MT
BRP : ANNONCE L'ÉLECTION DES ADMINISTRATEURS ET LA COMPOSITION DES COMITÉS DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION

04/06/2022 | 00:22
Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 22:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 9 612 M 7 639 M 7 127 M
Résultat net 2023 903 M 718 M 670 M
Dette nette 2023 1 723 M 1 370 M 1 278 M
PER 2023 9,11x
Rendement 2023 0,64%
Capitalisation 7 093 M 5 637 M 5 260 M
VE / CA 2023 0,92x
VE / CA 2024 0,79x
Nbr Employés 20 000
Flottant 45,5%
BRP Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BRP Inc. | Zone bourse
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 100,58 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 135,47 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director
Estelle Métayer Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRP INC.-9.22%6 285
POLARIS INC.-2.88%6 351
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-27.12%5 639
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.23%4 213
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-42.34%4 115
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-26.09%3 272