BRP : ANNONCE L'ÉLECTION DES ADMINISTRATEURS ET LA COMPOSITION DES COMITÉS DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2023 9 612 M 7 639 M 7 127 M Résultat net 2023 903 M 718 M 670 M Dette nette 2023 1 723 M 1 370 M 1 278 M PER 2023 9,11x Rendement 2023 0,64% Capitalisation 7 093 M 5 637 M 5 260 M VE / CA 2023 0,92x VE / CA 2024 0,79x Nbr Employés 20 000 Flottant 45,5% Graphique BRP INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BRP INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 18 Dernier Cours de Clôture 100,58 CAD Objectif de cours Moyen 135,47 CAD Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director Edward M. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director Estelle Métayer Independent Non-Executive Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BRP INC. -9.22% 6 285 POLARIS INC. -2.88% 6 351 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION -27.12% 5 639 THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. -26.23% 4 213 YETI HOLDINGS, INC. -42.34% 4 115 GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -26.09% 3 272