BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'EXERCICE 2022

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2022 7 796 M 6 187 M 5 220 M Résultat net 2022 748 M 594 M 501 M Dette nette 2022 1 213 M 963 M 812 M PER 2022 12,2x Rendement 2022 0,47% Capitalisation 8 528 M 6 758 M 5 710 M VE / CA 2022 1,25x VE / CA 2023 1,12x Nbr Employés 14 500 Flottant 43,7% Tendances analyse technique BRP INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Haussière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 15 Dernier Cours de Cloture 106,33 CAD Objectif de cours Moyen 120,93 CAD Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,7% Dirigeants et Administrateurs José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director Edward M. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director Estelle Métayer Independent Non-Executive Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) BRP INC. 26.45% 6 758 YETI HOLDINGS, INC. 46.21% 8 757 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 27.06% 7 668 POLARIS INC. 24.95% 7 213 THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 21.98% 6 452 GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 20.55% 4 484