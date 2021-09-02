Connexion
    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'EXERCICE 2022

02/09/2021 | 12:22
Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur BRP INC.
13:11BRP a annoncé un BPA dilué ajusté de 2,89 $ au deuxième trimestre, alors que ..
MT
13:06BRP augmente son bénéfice ajusté et son chiffre d'affaires au deuxième trimes..
MT
12:22BRP : Publie les résultats de son deuxième trimestre de l'exercice 2022
PU
16/08BRP : Publiera ses résultats du deuxième trimestre de l'année financière 2022
PU
11/08BRP : Les pontons manitou procurent-ils la meilleure expérience sur l'eau? tous ..
PU
11/08BRP : La pêche en toute liberté enfin à votre portée avec nos bateaux de pêche a..
PU
11/08LA POURSUITE DE L'EXCELLENCE HORS RO : Can-am dévoile sa gamme 2022 de vtt et de..
PU
11/08BRP : Le mouvement à 3 roues est arrivé, propulsé par can-am sur route et sa gam..
PU
11/08BRP : Le tout nouveau Sea-Doo Switch 2022 change la donne dans l'industrie du po..
PU
11/08BRP INC. : Northcoast Research passe de neutre à achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur BRP INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 7 796 M 6 187 M 5 220 M
Résultat net 2022 748 M 594 M 501 M
Dette nette 2022 1 213 M 963 M 812 M
PER 2022 12,2x
Rendement 2022 0,47%
Capitalisation 8 528 M 6 758 M 5 710 M
VE / CA 2022 1,25x
VE / CA 2023 1,12x
Nbr Employés 14 500
Flottant 43,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Cloture 106,33 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 120,93 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director
Estelle Métayer Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRP INC.26.45%6 758
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.46.21%8 757
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION27.06%7 668
POLARIS INC.24.95%7 213
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.21.98%6 452
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.20.55%4 484