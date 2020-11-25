|
BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON TROISIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
5 696 M
4 375 M
3 680 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
133 M
102 M
86,2 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 466 M
1 126 M
947 M
|PER 2021
|45,4x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
6 117 M
4 695 M
3 951 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,33x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,18x
|Nbr Employés
|12 600
|Flottant
|46,3%
Tendances analyse technique BRP INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
77,92 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
68,03 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
29,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
14,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-23,6%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|BRP INC.
|14.99%
|4 695