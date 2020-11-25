BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON TROISIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2021 5 696 M 4 375 M 3 680 M Résultat net 2021 133 M 102 M 86,2 M Dette nette 2021 1 466 M 1 126 M 947 M PER 2021 45,4x Rendement 2021 - Capitalisation 6 117 M 4 695 M 3 951 M VE / CA 2021 1,33x VE / CA 2022 1,18x Nbr Employés 12 600 Flottant 46,3% Graphique BRP INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BRP INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 77,92 CAD Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,03 CAD Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,5% Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,6% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director Louis Laporte Non-Executive Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BRP INC. 14.99% 4 695 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 28.78% 5 988 POLARIS INC. -6.26% 5 882 YETI HOLDINGS, INC. 78.58% 5 409 THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 28.44% 5 283 GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 34.74% 3 774