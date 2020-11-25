Connexion
BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON TROISIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021

25/11/2020 | 12:11
Données financières
CA 2021 5 696 M 4 375 M 3 680 M
Résultat net 2021 133 M 102 M 86,2 M
Dette nette 2021 1 466 M 1 126 M 947 M
PER 2021 45,4x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 6 117 M 4 695 M 3 951 M
VE / CA 2021 1,33x
VE / CA 2022 1,18x
Nbr Employés 12 600
Flottant 46,3%
Graphique BRP INC.
Durée : Période :
BRP Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BRP Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BRP INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 77,92 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,03 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director
Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Louis Laporte Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BRP INC.14.99%4 695
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION28.78%5 988
POLARIS INC.-6.26%5 882
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.78.58%5 409
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.28.44%5 283
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.34.74%3 774
