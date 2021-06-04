BRP : ANNONCE L'ÉLECTION DES ADMINISTRATEURS ET LA COMPOSITION DES COMITÉS DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2022 7 575 M 6 254 M 5 161 M Résultat net 2022 693 M 572 M 472 M Dette nette 2022 1 233 M 1 018 M 840 M PER 2022 12,0x Rendement 2022 0,53% Capitalisation 8 292 M 6 845 M 5 650 M VE / CA 2022 1,26x VE / CA 2023 1,15x Nbr Employés 14 500 Flottant 45,0% Graphique BRP INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BRP INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Neutre Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 14 Objectif de cours Moyen 118,17 CAD Dernier Cours de Cloture 94,25 CAD Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director Edward M. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director Estelle Métayer Independent Non-Executive Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BRP INC. 17.40% 6 880 POLARIS INC. 34.38% 7 841 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 29.96% 7 718 YETI HOLDINGS, INC. 27.50% 7 616 THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 33.16% 6 534 GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 17.45% 4 551