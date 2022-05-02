|
Brunswick Corporation : Opinion positive de KeyBanc Capital Markets
Données financières
|CA 2022
6 943 M
6 588 M
|Résultat net 2022
740 M
702 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 478 M
1 403 M
|PER 2022
|7,70x
|Rendement 2022
|1,90%
|Capitalisation
5 793 M
5 793 M
5 497 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,05x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,91x
|Nbr Employés
|18 582
|Flottant
|73,9%
|Graphique BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|75,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|113,57 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|50,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs