    BC   US1170431092

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  02/05 15:32:06
76.21 USD   +0.79%
15:16BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Opinion positive de KeyBanc Capital Markets
ZM
30/04BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase toujours à l'achat
ZM
30/04BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Raymond James toujours positif
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Brunswick Corporation : Opinion positive de KeyBanc Capital Markets

02/05/2022 | 15:16
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 6 943 M - 6 588 M
Résultat net 2022 740 M - 702 M
Dette nette 2022 1 478 M - 1 403 M
PER 2022 7,70x
Rendement 2022 1,90%
Capitalisation 5 793 M 5 793 M 5 497 M
VE / CA 2022 1,05x
VE / CA 2023 0,91x
Nbr Employés 18 582
Flottant 73,9%
Graphique BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Brunswick Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Brunswick Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 75,61 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,57 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Gwillim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy E. Cooper Chairman
Michael D. Adams Chief Information Officer
Alexandra Cattelan Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-24.94%5 793
BRP INC.-6.07%6 582
POLARIS INC.-13.62%5 647
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-41.00%4 254
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.23%4 213
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-27.97%3 165