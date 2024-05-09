Action 1876 BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Actions

1876

KYG1674K1013

Brasseurs

Marché Fermé - Hong Kong S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 10:08:07 09/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
11,44 HKD +4,00 % Graphique intraday de Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited +4,00 % -21,75 %
Transcript : Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024

Graphique Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
Profil Société

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited est spécialisé dans la production et la commercialisation de bières. Le groupe propose des bières aromatisées vendues sous les marques Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Blue Gir, Hoegaarden, Cass et Harbin. A fin 2021, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited dispose de 52 sites de production dans le monde. La totalité du CA est réalisée en Asie-Pacifique.
Secteur
Brasseurs
Agenda
14/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
HONG KONG HANG SENG
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,407 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,105 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+49,61 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

