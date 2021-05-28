Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Burelle SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BUR   FR0000061137

BURELLE SA

(BUR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 28/05 09:58:02
822 EUR   --.--%
09:45BURELLE  : Quorum
PU
09:45BURELLE  : Vote des résolutions
PU
27/05BURELLE  : Présentation Assemblée Générale mixte
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Burelle : Quorum

28/05/2021 | 09:45
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURELLE SA

Société Anonyme au capital de 26.364.345 euros Divisé en 1.757.623 actions de 15 euros chacune Siège Social : 19 boulevard Jules Carteret 69007 Lyon 785 386 319 RCS LYON

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU JEUDI 27 MAI 2021

NOMBRE D'ACTIONNAIRES

Présents

0

61

Pouvoirs Président

20

Votants par correspondance

39

Représentés

2

NOMBRE D'ACTIONS

Présents

0

1 513 259

Pouvoirs Président

1 318 876

Votants par correspondance

172 840

Représentés

21 543

SUR UN NOMBRE TOTAL D'ACTIONS

REPRESENTANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

1 753 183

(- 4 440 actions autodétenues)

SOIT X% DU CAPITAL SOCIAL

86,31%

POUR UN QUORUM DE

Résolutions Ordinaires

350 637

(1/5ème du nombre total d'actions ayant le droit de vote)

Résolutions Extraordinaires

438 296

(1/4 du nombre total d'actions représentant le capital social)

NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE

Présents

0

2 917 120

Pouvoirs au Président

2 658 652

Votants par correspondance

215 382

Représentés

43 086

SUR UN NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

3 149 440

AU 27 MAI 2021

SOIT X% DU CAPITAL SOCIAL

92,62%

Disclaimer

Burelle SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 07:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BURELLE SA
09:45BURELLE  : Quorum
PU
09:45BURELLE  : Vote des résolutions
PU
27/05BURELLE  : Présentation Assemblée Générale mixte
PU
12/05BURELLE  : Comment poser vos questions ?
PU
05/05BURELLE  : Honoraires des commissaires aux comptes 2020
PU
05/05BURELLE  : Rapport du Conseil d'administration sur le gouvernement d'entreprise ..
PU
05/05BURELLE  : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions 2021
PU
05/05BURELLE  : Mise a disposition des documents préparatoires AG 2021
PU
05/05BURELLE  : Publication au BALO de l'avis de convocation AG 2021
PU
05/05BURELLE SA  : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BURELLE SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 7 085 M 8 628 M -
Résultat net 2020 -116 M -141 M -
Dette nette 2020 875 M 1 065 M -
PER 2020 -12,0x
Rendement 2020 1,88%
Capitalisation 1 441 M 1 758 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,28x
VE / CA 2020 0,32x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 14,4%
Graphique BURELLE SA
Durée : Période :
Burelle SA : Graphique analyse technique Burelle SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BURELLE SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Laurent Burelle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul-Henry Lemarié Chief Operating Officer & Director
Henri Moulard Independent Director
Dominique Léger Independent Director
Jean Burelle Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BURELLE SA3.27%1 758
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE0.07%4 934
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-19.32%4 879
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-2.56%4 748
LINAMAR CORPORATION10.40%4 105
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-14.84%1 658