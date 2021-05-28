Burelle : Quorum

BURELLE SA
Société Anonyme au capital de 26.364.345 euros Divisé en 1.757.623 actions de 15 euros chacune Siège Social : 19 boulevard Jules Carteret 69007 Lyon 785 386 319 RCS LYON
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU JEUDI 27 MAI 2021
|
NOMBRE D'ACTIONNAIRES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
0
|
61
|
Pouvoirs Président
|
|
20
|
|
|
Votants par correspondance
|
|
39
|
|
Représentés
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
NOMBRE D'ACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
0
|
1 513 259
|
Pouvoirs Président
|
|
1 318 876
|
|
|
Votants par correspondance
|
|
172 840
|
|
Représentés
|
|
21 543
|
|
|
|
|
SUR UN NOMBRE TOTAL D'ACTIONS
|
|
|
REPRESENTANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|
|
1 753 183
|
(- 4 440 actions autodétenues)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOIT X% DU CAPITAL SOCIAL
|
|
86,31%
|
|
|
|
|
POUR UN QUORUM DE
|
|
Résolutions Ordinaires
|
350 637
|
(1/5ème du nombre total d'actions ayant le droit de vote)
|
|
Résolutions Extraordinaires
|
438 296
|
(1/4 du nombre total d'actions représentant le capital social)
|
|
|
|
NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
0
|
2 917 120
|
Pouvoirs au Président
|
|
2 658 652
|
|
|
Votants par correspondance
|
|
215 382
|
|
Représentés
|
|
43 086
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUR UN NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
|
|
3 149 440
|
AU 27 MAI 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOIT X% DU CAPITAL SOCIAL
|
|
92,62%
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Burelle SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 07:44:05 UTC.