Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Burelle SA    BUR   FR0000061137

BURELLE SA

(BUR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 06/01 17:35:27
800 EUR   --.--%
2020BURELLE SA : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020BURELLE SA : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020JV Plastic Omnium/Elringklinger dans l'hydrogène
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique BURELLE SA
Durée : Période :
Burelle SA : Graphique analyse technique Burelle SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BURELLE SA0.50%1 722
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-1.65%5 116
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-1.13%4 983
LINAMAR CORPORATION-0.13%3 503
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.13.33%2 009
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG-0.43%850
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ