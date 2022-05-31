Connexion
    BURL   US1220171060

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

(BURL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  31/05 19:54:25
168.53 USD   -1.81%
19:01BURLINGTON STORES, INC. : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
13:01BURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Opinion positive de Citigroup
ZM
27/05BURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Burlington Stores, Inc. : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre

31/05/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 9 328 M - 8 652 M
Résultat net 2023 440 M - 408 M
Dette nette 2023 656 M - 609 M
PER 2023 27,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 11 277 M 11 277 M 10 459 M
VE / CA 2023 1,28x
VE / CA 2024 1,13x
Nbr Employés 38 599
Flottant 80,5%
Tendances analyse technique BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 171,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 226,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael B. O'Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Vecchio Group Co-President & Chief Merchandising Officer
Travis R. Marquette Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
John D. Crimmins Chief Accounting Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Mahoney Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-41.12%11 277
INDITEX-21.17%75 470
KERING-28.52%67 199
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.68%49 370
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.60%30 680
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.52%22 826