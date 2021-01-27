Connexion
BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(BY6)
ETFs positionnés sur BYD COMPANY LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...0.02%1.07%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.84%0.93%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.04%0.93%-MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...4.47%0.64%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD3.42%0.42%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD2.73%0.38%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD8.79%0.38%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD3.61%0.36%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD4.56%0.15%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.42%0.15%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.41%0.15%-NCActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%0.08%-MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 178,44 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 254,00 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -29,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -87,4%
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED38.61%102 160
BYD COMPANY LIMITED37.01%102 160
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.69%40 783
FERRARI N.V.-9.16%38 520
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.34%33 066
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-8.47%15 610
