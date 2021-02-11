ETFs positionnés sur CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ... 5.14% 0.22% - Italie Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 1.50% 0.16% Europe Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.73% 0.02% Monde Actions





Graphique CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 1,97 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,41 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 70,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,00% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A. 11.55% 230 FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 24.52% 27 485 AUTOHOME INC. 30.54% 15 485 OMNICOM GROUP., INC. 7.01% 13 988 WPP PLC 1.40% 13 657 PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 15.09% 13 651